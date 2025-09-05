Richmond International Film Festival returns with 175 film premieres from 25 countries

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond International Film Festival (RIFF) will showcase films and music from around the world during its six-day run beginning Sept. 23.

The festival returns to Richmond Tuesday, September 23 through Sunday, September 28 with 175 film premieres from 25 countries.

This year's theme, "Bare Naked," focuses on authentic storytelling and creative vulnerability.

"This year, we're stripping it all back—raw, real, and unfiltered," organizers wrote. "We can't wait to see how filmmakers and musicians explore this powerful theme. Let's get honest. Let's get Bare Naked."

The festival, one of the largest international competitive film festivals in the Mid-Atlantic, brings film premieres to Richmond alongside nightly music performances, panels, Q&As, red carpet awards and mixers.

Advanced tickets are encouraged and are on sale now.

RIFF's Bare Naked Music Revival series will feature nightly live music from Virginia performers.

"From powerhouse vocalists to indie rock darlings, hip-hop innovators to genre-bending storytellers, this year's lineup is packed with artists who embody authenticity, vulnerability, and connection, the very heart of RIFF 2025's theme," organizers said.

Opening night will feature the world premiere of "Omaha" at 7 p.m. at the Byrd Theatre, with special guests including writer/producer Preston Lee and director Cole Webley.

Webley's feature film directorial debut "captures the universal journey of a father who deeply loves his children but is uncertain about the best way to navigate the challenges they face."

Late-night opening films include "Under the Hawthorn Tree" and "Myth of the Ghost Kingdom" at 9:15 p.m.

The festival will close with "The Summer Book" at 4 p.m. at the Byrd Theatre, an adaptation of Tove Jansson's novel about a 9-year-old girl spending summer at her grandmother's home on a small island in the Gulf of Finland.

Click here for the complete RIFF schedule.

Click here to learn more about the featured films.