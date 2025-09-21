Richmond International Dance Festival celebrates RVA's 'beautiful diversity' through dance

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Phillip Waddy in the video player above.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The 2nd annual Richmond International Dance Festival took place at Deep Run Park on Saturday to bring world cultures together, according to organizers.

Amma Gatty, the founder and CEO of Culture Encounters, said the event celebrates the "beautiful diversity that exists right here in Richmond through the magic of dance."

Gatty said the group's monthly programs, like family days at the Children’s Museum as well as cultural dinners at area restaurants, "make connections fun and accessible."

"The festival brings it all together in one place, on one day, for everyone,” Gatty said.

Raina Vann, a liaison for the Henrico Outreach and Engagement Agency's Multicultural Engagement Division, said events like the dance festival are vital to bring the community together and introduce people to different cultures.

The festival was presented in partnership with the Henrico agency, which works to make sure all citizens have access to the county's services, programs and cultural opportunities.

“Our community is enriched by residents who represent diverse cultures and heritages," Vann said. "The International Dance Festival provides a wonderful opportunity to use the universal language of dance to build and strengthen our connections with one another. We invite everyone to experience this incredible sense of belonging."

In addition to dance troupes from around the world, food vendors offered a variety of global cuisines.

