Meet 25 writers and kick off Summer reads at Richmond's 'Ink to Inspiration'

RICHMOND, Va. — An event this weekend is bringing together enthusiastic readers and authors for a day full of book fun.

The first-ever "Ink to Inspiration" event will feature 25 imaginative writers from a variety of genres and experiences who will hold signings, in-person discussions, and panel talks.

Organizer Wanda Miller runs FoxHouse Publishing and said independent publishing has seen huge growth in recent years. She shared how this event can help kick off your summer reading list.

"You can have these books at the beach," Miller said. "You can have them as you're traveling, because it's just a good time to read and engage with different authors. We had Ryan Coogler just do Sinners, so I feel like it's a perfect time for new and exciting reads to take shape and to take form and to get the word out to different people who want to read."

The free "Ink to Inspiration" event will be held Saturday, May 17, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Wellsmith Apartments event space in Libbie Mill. Click here for more information.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.