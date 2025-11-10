Richmond inclement weather shelter open tonight

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's inclement weather shelter is open tonight, Monday, Nov. 10, and will remain open until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The IWS is located at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue. Access to the shelter is on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 10 p.m. to ensure check-in and placement before lights out.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

