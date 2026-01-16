Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Sound Advisory: Expect loud blasts near Richmond's Capitol Square during inauguration

Virginia State Capitol
WTKR/FILE
Virginia State Capitol
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — There will be loud blasts of sound coming from Richmond's Capitol Square this Saturday as part of Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger's inauguration ceremony, the city announced Friday.

Around 12:31 p.m., the Virginia Army National Guard will conduct a howitzer cannon fire and artillery salute, and members of the Virginia Air National Guard will conduct a military aircraft flyover.

The city added that there is no risk to public safety.

Watch: Gov.-elect Spanberger volunteer ‘elated’ to attend inauguration

Gov.-elect Spanberger volunteer ‘elated’ to attend inauguration
Scott THUMB Spanberger and Coleburn 02.png

Local News

Governor‑elect Abigail Spanberger details top priorities for Virginia

Caroline Coleburn

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone