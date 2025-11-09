Richmond hosts first Mark Cuban AI Bootcamp in Virginia for students

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond became the first city in Virginia to adopt the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp program, teaching 30 high school students how to integrate artificial intelligence with real-world projects this weekend.

The nonprofit AI Ready RVA partnered with Dominion Energy and CoStar on Saturday to help students apply their knowledge to work with AI literacy and creation.

Phyl Demetriou, education chair for AI Ready RVA, said the program is important because most schools have not yet incorporated AI technology into their curriculum.

The bootcamp introduced students to the tech, including large language models and computer vision, giving them hands-on experience with AI tools.

"So the reason this is important is because it actually gets them onboarded to this revolutionary technology," Demetriou said. "It gets them introduced to this stuff so that way not only does it inspire them and inspire their curiosity, but it gets them working with these tools so that they can hopefully then go on and build things of their own."

Demetriou said the goal is to inspire students and prepare them for future opportunities in the growing field.

