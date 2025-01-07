How Richmond hospitals are responding to low water pressure, outages amid boil water advisory

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's water treatment plant malfunctioning on Monday left homes, businesses, and hospitals across the city without access to water.

HCA Healthcare Company, which oversees Retreat Doctors' Hospital, said they were without water by late morning and had to divert patients to other hospitals.

"The situation is developing and we have activated our HCA Virginia resources to minimize the impact on our patients," the company stated.

Richmond resident Quenton Boyd — who was one of thousands left without water in his home — was scheduled to have an appointment at the hospital this morning. He said he hadn't received word if his appointment was canceled by the time he got to the hospital.

"Beginning of a crazy year, so I hope it get better soon," he said. "I can't wash my hands, and I'm thirsty."

We reached out to several other medical facilities in the city to see how they were impacted by the disruption in water service.

Bon Secours, the managing company of Richmond Community Hospital, shared a statement that read:

Bon Secours is actively exploring all options for sourcing external water solutions and is taking the following actions:



Hospital is on diversion

Transfers are halted

Facilitating discharges, where appropriate

Bringing in bottled water to support our patients and staff

Exploring all options for sourcing temporary external water solutions

The company also shared that St. Mary's Hospital was suspended temporarily Monday afternoon, but as of 7 p.m. that evening, water services were fully restored and normal operations had resumed.

VCU Medical Center shared that VCU Health Richmond locations were under "emergency operations due to the water disruptions," adding that many procedures and appointments have been canceled and will need to be rescheduled. Several of their clinics were closed today.

We reached out about operations at Chippenham Hospital and we are waiting to hear back.

