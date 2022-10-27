Man found dead in courtyard of Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide after they found a man dead in a courtyard of an apartment complex off of Chamberlayne Avenue Wednesday night.

Richmond officers responded to a report of gunshots around 10:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound who was unresponsive. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide can contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

