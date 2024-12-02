Advocates raise concerns about Richmond's homeless population as temperatures drop below freezing

RICHMOND, Va. — With temperatures dipping below freezing, advocates on Richmond's Southside are speaking out about the city's most vulnerable population.



Rhonda Sneed's and Nancy Williams' nonprofits work with Richmond's homeless population every day.

Both Sneed and Williams say the people they serve cannot get into the city's only walk-up inclement weather shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue.

It serves 60 men and 40 women and is almost always at capacity.

"They're trying to get shelter wherever they can," Williams said.

Both also say the alternatives are not panning out either.

"I feed 300 people a day. We feed 300 people a day. So you take those 300 and if you only hold 100 in the shelter, where are the other 200 people at?" Sneed asked.

Sneed said she stayed on the phone with a hotline for the inclement weather shelter for hours trying to find other shelter options for people in need.

She's also worried about people being told the wrong information about where to go.

"I get calls from men telling me at 8 p.m., the shelter is full. Where can they go?" Sneed said.

Next Church RVA, which serves meals off Hull Street for folks either experiencing homeless or in transitional housing, is opening its doors for anyone in need of a hot meal or temporary shelter during the day as the temperatures drop.

The city says its working on CBS 6's inquiry about long wait times and possible misinformation.

"Homeless services are coordinated regionally through the Greater Richmond Continuum of Car, yet the City of Richmond remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing homelessness," CBS6 received in a statement from the Office of Strategic Communications.

"This commitment is evidenced through the City’s significant additional investments which include standing up a new 100-bed inclement weather shelter for single adult men and women and a new 50-bed year-round men’s shelter both under the operation of The Salvation Army. In addition to a new year-round 50 bed family shelter under the operation of Home Again," the email says.

Home Again announced last month it would be closing its emergency shelter serving men and veterans at the end of 2024.

The organization also operates a shelter for women and families.

There is a family shelter with 50 beds located at 7 North 2nd Street. It is not a walk-up shelter, but can be accessed through a Regional Coordinated Entry System through the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care.

Additional resources provided by the city include:

Homeless Connection Line: 804-972-0813 (8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1 to 9 p.m. on weekends)

Housing Resource Line: 804-422-5061 (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday)

EmpowerNet Hotline: 804-612-6126 (24/7)

