Richmond Police searching for man who assaulted, strangled woman in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are searching for a 23-year-old Richmond man who is accused of choking and assaulting a woman in Shockoe Bottom last month.

Richmond Police said the incident happened on March 26. Officers were called to area of North 19th Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of an assault.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been injured by a man she didn't know in an alley off of North 19th. She told police she was walking in the area when she was strangled and struck, seriously injuring her leg.

Tips from the public helped lead detectives to determine Ladell Holmes as the suspect.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Holmes is asked to contact Major Crimes at (804) 646-6741 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous. Detectives ask the public not to engage with Holmes if seen, but to call 911 instead.

Richmond Police Ladell Holmes