Man, woman injured after South Richmond stabbing incident, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 1, 2026
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A man and woman are injured after a stabbing incident in South Richmond overnight Thursday, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Sources say investigators believe the man and woman began stabbing each other in the 3400 block of Keighly Road. The man, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was found in the 2900 block of Richmond Highway.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Crime Insider sources say that the man and woman knew each other prior to the stabbing.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

