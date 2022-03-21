Watch
Man killed picking up car in Richmond

Police investigate shooting on Richmond Highway in Richmond.
Posted at 2:15 PM, Mar 21, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- One man was shot and killed while picking up a vehicle at a towing company/car dealership on Richmond Highway, near Cofer Road, in South Richmond on Monday.

Police were called to the area at about 11:54 a.m.

There they found the gunshot victim.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Richmond Police.

No information about a motive or shooting suspect has been released by police.

The victim's identity has also not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

