Man killed picking up car in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- One man was shot and killed while picking up a vehicle at a towing company/car dealership on Richmond Highway, near Cofer Road, in South Richmond on Monday.

Police were called to the area at about 11:54 a.m.

There they found the gunshot victim.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Richmond Police.

No information about a motive or shooting suspect has been released by police.

The victim's identity has also not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.