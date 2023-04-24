Man hit by car critically injured; police looking for Richmond hit-and-run driver

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are searching for the driver who hit a man who was walking in Richmond Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 3300 block of Richmond Highway for a report of a person hit by a car just after 8:05 p.m., according to Richmond Police.
When police arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent injuries as a result of the crash.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Investigators have not released a description of the car or driver.
No additional details were available at last check.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.