Downed power lines, trees close stretch of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near Richmond Raceway

Posted at 11:34 AM, Dec 23, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Downed power lines and several large trees have closed a stretch of the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near Richmond Raceway Friday morning.

Henrico Police said all lanes of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike between Meriwether and Grayson avenues are closed as 11:25 a.m.

Officials said Dominion Energy crews estimated the road would be closed for at least four hours.

Police said detours are in place:

Southbound Richmond-Henrico Turnpike: Right onto Meriwether Ave, left on Delmont Street, left Grayson Ave, right onto Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

Northbound Richmond-Henrico Turnpike: Left onto Grayson Ave., right on Delmont Street, right on Meriwether Ave., left onto Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

