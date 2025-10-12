Richmond walkers raised $680,000 for heart health! ❤️

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmonders laced up their sneakers to help the fight against heart disease during the American Heart Association's annual Heart Walk on Saturday morning.

Close to 3,000 walkers gathered at Innsbrook North Shore Commons, bringing together families, survivors and supporters for the fundraising event.

This year's Heart Walk raised $680,000, according to organizers.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels helped host the event and led the walkers in warm-up drills before the big walk.

"We are having such an exciting time. There's so many people here, close to 3000 walkers out here today, just everyone coming together with the passion," one participant said.

"It's wonderful to see the whole community come out and just support people who are either survivors, and educate people about the importance of heart health," another participant said.

The event brought the Richmond community together to support heart disease awareness and raise funds for research and education programs.

