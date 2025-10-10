Walk with purpose: Richmond Heart Walk returns with a life-saving mission

RICHMOND, Va. — The American Heart Association’s Central Virginia Heart Walk this weekend will bring people together on a mission to fight heart disease, the number one killer of Americans.

Saturday's event steps off at Innsbrook North Shore Commons, bringing together families, survivors and supporters.

With thousands expected to attend, the free event features more than just miles walked. It’s a day of community, education, and impact , including free hands-only CPR training, survivor celebrations, and interactive activities for all ages (and even four-legged friends).

According to the American Heart Association, 9 out of 10 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside a hospital don’t survive — largely because they didn’t receive CPR in time.

This year’s walk is placing a powerful focus on hands-only CPR training. The first 500 participants who complete the training will even receive a free swag bag.

“We want one person in every household to know how to do hands-only CPR because 70% of cardiac arrests happen at home,” said Michelle Nostheide, Executive Director of the American Heart Association in Richmond.

The event will also highlight powerful stories — like Elizabeth, a local survivor who is alive today because her granddaughter knew how to perform CPR.

The Heart Walk isn’t just about raising awareness. It’s also about raising critical funds. Every dollar donated fuels life-saving research and programs.

“We raise about three million dollars locally,” Nostheide said. “But our research investment back into Central Virginia is more than ten million — so there’s a huge return on that support.”

CBS 6 Evening Anchor GeNienne Samuels will serve as emcee again this year, helping energize the crowd, honor survivors, and encourage healthier lifestyles.

Walkers can choose from a 1-mile or 3-mile route, and the event is free, family-friendly and pet-friendly. The event opens at 8 a.m. with the program, led by GeNienne, starting at 9:15 a.m. Attendees, along with their pets, will begin walking at 9:40 a.m.

All the fun happens at Innsbrook North Shore Commons, 4951 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen, VA 23060.

Click here to register or learn more.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.