Richmond leaders to host gun violence awareness events across 15 neighborhoods

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond officials and community organizations are launching a series of events across the city this weekend to address gun violence in 15 identified "hot spots," including neighborhoods like Gilpin Court.

The initiative is part of a nationwide effort to honor lives lost to gun violence and promote prevention strategies through community engagement.

Police, the NAACP, and other community groups will meet with residents in these neighborhoods starting Friday to discuss solutions and provide resources aimed at reducing violence.

"We all have to be good neighbors and look out for one another," said JJ Minor with the Richmond NAACP, who is helping coordinate the 2025 Gun Violence Awareness Day events.

The first Friday in June has become an annual day of conversation about gun violence in communities across the country, including Richmond. The day gives city leaders an opportunity to assess the current impacts of gun violence and connect with citizens to motivate them to help combat the problem.

"Violence continues to plague our communities. You know, it may not be at an alarming rate, but one death is one too many," Minor said.

The Richmond NAACP is partnering with local officials and community groups to survey factors contributing to violence and provide resources and alternatives to help deescalate violent situations.

"We care about our communities and we just want to have a day to make sure we are loving on our community and giving them information in reference to what's going on," Minor said.

At City Hall, local advocacy groups and gun violence survivors will join the Mayor Friday afternoon to share the repercussions of violence and efforts being made to eradicate it.

On Saturday, the city's Department of Justice will hold a remembrance and healing day at Giles Creek Park.

The weekend concludes Sunday with an "orange out" event at Main Line Brewery, where Moms Demand Action will host a gun violence advocacy gathering to share survivors' stories and citywide prevention efforts.

"If we all participate and come together, I'm hopeful and wishful that things will slow down," Minor said.

