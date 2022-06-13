Would a gun buyback help curb violence in Richmond?

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond could launch a gun buyback program this summer.

Richmond City Council will discuss legislation Monday night to partner with a nonprofit called The Robby Poblete Foundation.

The foundation has run gun buyback programs in California and Georgia since 2017.

Those programs have resulted in the collection of around 2,500 guns.

"Gun violence doesn't know borders, it doesn't know demographics," Pati Navalta, Founder and Executive Director of The Robby Poblete Foundation, said.

The money Richmond would use to buy back the guns would come from COVID relief money.

The program is no-questions-asked, so officials hope both legally and illegally-obtained guns would be collected.

"They can come to these gun buybacks knowing that they don't have to answer any questions," Navalta said. "We want to motivate people who are trying to get out of that lifestyle to surrender these weapons."

But would the program actually curb gun-related crime in Richmond?

It depends on who you ask.

"Gun buyback programs normally give the community the perception that they're doing something, but please do not do that with the expectation it's going to reduce violent crime," Pastor Ralph Hodge, whose church works with Richmonders Involved to Strengthen our Communities, said.

Hodge said his doubt came from numerous studies into gun buyback programs.

"All of them have said they are not effective in reducing gun violence," he said. "Yes, they're effective in getting some guns off the street, but normally those are not the guns that are involved in violent crimes."

Hodge said he'd rather see the money spent on targeted intervention programs for those involved in violent crime. Programs that support drug treatment, alcohol treatment, affordable housing, and job placement.

Charles Willis, the Executive Director of United Communities Against Crime, said while he was excited by the gun buyback program's possibilities, he added the price the city paid would have to match what guns are sold for on the black market.

"If you really want to buy back and get them off the streets then we have to offer more than what you can buy them on the street," he said.

Navalta said she felt the criticism stemmed from it being hard to quantify success when you remove a gun from the streets.

"What I like to point to is the fact that we have no idea how in how many lives any of these guns could have saved, but we know that when these guns are surrendered at a gun buyback, that probability drops to zero," she said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

