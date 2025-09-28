Groups protest Fox News host Brian Kilmeade's appearance in Richmond after controversial comments

RICHMOND, Va. — Several Richmond organizations gathered at the Dominion Energy Center on Wednesday to protest the appearance of Fox News host Brian Kilmeade.

Kilmeade visited Richmond as part of his "History, Liberty and Laughs Tour." The protest was organized by 50501 Virginia and other local groups.

The protesters objected to Kilmeade's recent comments on "Fox and Friends" about homeless people with mental illness. During a discussion about the deadly Charlotte train stabbing, Kilmeade suggested that mentally ill homeless people should be put to death.

Kilmeade has since apologized for his statement, calling his remark "extremely callous."

In addition to the protest, the organizations collected donations for homeless people in the community.

