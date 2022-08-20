Richmond's 1st gun buyback ends due to 'overwhelming response'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's first-ever gun buyback initiative ended early Saturday afternoon because of the an "overwhelming response," according to city officials.

The event, which wrapped up around 1:30 p.m., was deemed a "huge success."

"Thank you to everyone who came out and participated in the City's first annual gun buyback," city officials posted on Twitter. "Due to the overwhelming response, we are shutting down for the day. We look forward to serving you at the next buyback."

Thank you to everyone who came out and participated in the City's first annual gun buyback. It was a huge success. Due to the overwhelming response, we are shutting down for the day. We look forward to serving you at the next buyback. #BuildingCommunity pic.twitter.com/kamP4yvjWj — City of Richmond, VA (@CityRichmondVA) August 20, 2022

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced earlier this month that the city would launch the gun buyback program to reduce the availability of firearms as tackling gun violence remains a top priority.

“We have too many guns in the hands of too many people who should not possess those guns," Mayor Stoney said during a press conference.

The program allowed people to trade in their guns for gift cards to stores including Walmart and Kroger, places the Mayor's Office noted do not sell guns.

The city invested $63,000 into the one-day event, which took place at Liberation Church on Midlothian Turnpike.

The gift card value Richmonders received depended on the type of firearm they turned in:

$250 for an assault weapon

$200 for a handgun

$150 for a rifle

$25 for an inoperable gun

A supporter of the initiative, and founder of the non-profit Communities Against Crime, Charles Willis, previously told CBS 6 he hoped the city would offer more money than what firearms sell for on the black market in order to be successful.

Reporter Tyler Layne asked Mayor Stoney how the prices the city will pay compared to illegal transactions.

“Well first, Tyler, I’ve never bought an illegal gun, so I wouldn’t know the price of how much an illegal gun costs," the mayor responded. "However, we can compare the program to other programs across the nation and we are at the market level or above what other cities have done.”

Similar programs have been implemented in other cities across the country including some in Virginia. However, research into whether the efforts led to a reduction in gun violence remains unclear.