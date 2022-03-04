Proposed Richmond budget has more money for schools, raises for police, firefighters

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney unveiled his proposed FY23 budget in a virtual presentation before city council Friday afternoon.

Stoney's budget for the upcoming year -- comes with an 836-million-dollar price tag -- and while he calls it a conservative on due to pandemic economics -- it covers increases in funding and salaries for several areas.

However, there is one caveat for increases with funding for Richmond Public Schools. Stoney followed through on his threat to keep school funding level to last year if the board did not not pass a budget by his deadline, which they did not.

As a result, Stoney said he has put an additional $15 million in the budget for schools, but the city council will have to vote to release that money.

As for pay increases, Stoney's prposed budget would give 5% increases for non-sworn city staff and make sure no city employee makes less than $17 an hour.

Stoney also recommended a $17.4 million plan to increase pay for the city's police and fire departments that would see 95% of staffers in those departments seeing a 10% increase.

The mayor also wants to raise starting pay for police from $44,000 to $51,000 per year, which would put the River City above Chesterfield and on par with Henrico.

While Stoney said there are no tax increases in this budget, gas, water, and sewer utilities would see single-digit increases and parking fees in the city would increase.

Stoney also introduced a a $627 million five-year Capital Improvement Plan, which includes money for transportation projects, the Heritage Campus at Shockoe Bottom, and planning for eventual new courts, police headquarters and city hall.

Other items highlighted by the mayor were increasing library funding to near-pre-pandemic levels and launching a new pilot program that would see park rangers in city parks.

"These rangers will not be armed, but will work with the Richmond police department," Stoney said. "The goal is to educate and ensure park guidelines are followed, such as having no littering or fireworks or unleashed dogs. So these valuable community assets remain safe and enjoyable for all who use them."

Stoney also highlighted money for mental health services and the Black History Museum, which is taking ownership of the city's confederate statues.

However, Stoney said the budget will not allow many new grants to non-profits in the city. They will instead focus on level funding or increases to existing programs.

"We will provide a supplement to our public defenders to match the salary supplement the city provides to our Commonwealth's attorneys," Stoney said. "We are also providing modest increases to our safety net providers who provide health care to our most vulnerable residents."

There will be a series of public hearings and council meetings before council members to make proposed amendments. The first meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 14 when the council will look at the school budget proposal.