Richmond area funeral homes collect donations for Afghan refugees

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fort Lee in Prince George County is preparing to welcome potentially thousands of Afghan refugees in the coming days, and local businesses are stepping in to help.

Woody and Nelsen funeral homes' five locations throughout the Richmond area are hosting supply drives to help ensure these refugees have the supplies they need.

They're collecting personal hygiene products, travels kits for both men and women, prepackaged snacks, and games and toys for children.

The funeral homes will be working with the Islamic Center of Virginia and dropping off the items there every Friday. They in turn will distribute the items to Fort Lee.

"These images coming from the news, we can't even imagine what they're going through and what they're facing," explained Lacyn Barton, president of Woody and Nelson Funeral Homes. "So being able to help them in this even small way with these generous donations, I think is going to have a wonderful impact on on their experience."

Donation Drop Off Locations:

Woody Funeral Homes are located at:

· 1771 North Parham Road in Henrico County

· 1020 Huguenot Road in Midlothian

· 9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville

Nelsen Funeral Homes are located at:

· 4650 South Laburnum Avenue in Richmond

· 412 South Washington Hwy in Ashland

