Richmond provides free weatherization kits to help seniors save on energy bills: 'It's important'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Department of Public Utilities is helping seniors prepare for colder weather with free weatherization kits designed to save energy and reduce heating costs.

The department held a giveaway event on Thursday at the Southside Community Services Center on Hull Street, where Richmond residents age 65 and older received kits containing energy-saving materials, including insulating weather stripping, draft-stopping outlet covers and energy-efficient light bulbs.

"It's important for us to do all types of outreach and giving back to our community," Christal Bacon, a senior management analyst for Richmond Department of Public Utilities, said. "Our seniors and our children are our most vulnerable citizens, and we want to do all we can to help them."

The event was a collaboration between Richmond DPU, the Richmond Sheriff's Office, the Richmond Police Department and the Office of Aging and Disability.

For seniors who missed Thursday's event, two other weatherization kit giveaways are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis:



Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the East District Initiative on North 25th Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Brookhill Azalea Shopping Center on Chamberlayne Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.