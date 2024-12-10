CBS 6 viewers, Scripps Howard Fund make sure each student at Richmond school gets nearly a dozen free books

RICHMOND, Va. — Thanks to the generosity of CBS 6 viewers, students at one Richmond elementary school got quite a surprise Tuesday: five more free books for every student to keep.

And that's just the start.

Students at Fairfield Court Elementary School erupted with glee upon hearing the news that Bill Fitzgerald and GeNienne Samuels shared with them.

As part of our parent company's "Give a Child a Book" campaign, our viewers, CBS 6 employees and the Scripps Howard Fund raised just shy of $20,000 this past summer.

Fairfield's more than 200 students have now received 16 books thanks to the Scripps campaign.

Students told us Tuesday they are eager to help others.

"If my cousin doesn't have any books, I would share one of mine and let him read each one after I'm done with one," said Quashawn, a third grader. "I would give one to him and then I would read a different one, and give that one to him, read a different one, give that one to him."

"I will be able to read all the new books, and meet you guys, cause I didn't meet you guys last year, so I wanted to meet new people," said Destini, a third grader at Fairfield Court.

And the gift keeps giving: the Fairfield Court students will get five more books in the spring for a total of 10 just this school year.

Because of your help, we raised enough money for this school year to ensure all students at JB Fisher Elementary School will also get 10 books.

