Richmond Folk Festival planning an in-person event

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Folk Festival will return to the riverfront the weekend of October 8-10, 2021, according to a social media post on the festival's account.

"Venture Richmond Events plans to produce the Richmond Folk Festival as a live event, while also following state and federal guidelines for outdoor gatherings," the post caption read.

The pandemic forced festival organizers to create a virtual folk festival in 2020.

The Richmond Folk Festival, which started in 2008 following Richmond hosting the National Folk Festival from 2005 - 2007, attracts upwards of 200,000 people to the downtown riverfront over the course of the three-day event.

Musical acts expected to perform at the festival will be announced later this summer.