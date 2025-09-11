Richmond Folk Festival reveals full 2025 lineup

RICHMOND, Va. —The Richmond Folk Festival returns October 10-12 to Downtown Richmond's riverfront, marking 21 years as one of Virginia's largest and most cherished cultural events.

The free festival expects to draw 200,000 people over the three-day weekend to celebrate the roots, richness and variety of American culture through music, dance, traditional crafts, storytelling and food.

Featuring six stages, this year's festival will showcase music and dance from more than 30 performing groups from around the nation and the world. The festival has announced its full schedule of performances:

Full Performance Schedule

Friday, October 10

Altria Stage

CoStar Group Stage

CarMax Stage

Dominion Energy Dance Pavillion

Saturday, October 11

Altria Stage

CoStar Group Stage

CarMax Stage

Dominion Energy Dance Pavillion

Family Stage

12:15 – 1:00 Prabir (presented by JAMinc)

Center for Cultural Vibrancy Stage at Allianz Amphitheater

Street Performance at Tredegar Plaza

3:30 – 4:00 The Sinquah Family (Hopi hoop dance)

Virginia Folklife Riverlore Workshop Stage

12:00 – 12:45 How Rivers Shaped The Land: Carving Out An Inclusive Narrative (Horace Scruggs)

How Rivers Shaped The Land: Carving Out An Inclusive Narrative (Horace Scruggs) 1:00 – 1:45 Indigenous Virginia Shoreline Restoration (panel)

Indigenous Virginia Shoreline Restoration (panel) 2:00 – 2:45 The Great Return: Atlantic Sturgeon & Migratory Fish (panel)

The Great Return: Atlantic Sturgeon & Migratory Fish (panel) 3:00 – 3:45 Indigenous Virginia Craft Revivals (panel)

Indigenous Virginia Craft Revivals (panel) 4:00 – 4:45 “Ancient New” Exploring the Oldest River in North America (music, dance, spoken word)

“Ancient New” Exploring the Oldest River in North America (music, dance, spoken word) 5:00 – 5:45 Tales & Tunes of Virginia’s Rivers (music and storytelling)

Tales & Tunes of Virginia’s Rivers (music and storytelling) 6:30 Virginia Folklore Society Reunion/Meet up

‘Along the Canal Walk’ Folklife Demonstration Area

Sunday, October 12

Altria Stage

CoStar Group Stage

CarMax Stage

Dominion Energy Dance Pavillion

Family Stage

Center for Cultural Vibrancy Stage at Allianz Amphitheater

12:15 – 1:00 Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee (classic bluegrass and country)

Street Performance at Tredegar Plaza

2:00 – 2:30 Beat Ya Feet Academy (beat ya feet dance)

Virginia Folklife Riverlore Workshop Stage

‘Along the Canal Walk’ Folklife Demonstration Area

