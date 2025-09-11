Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond Folk Festival reveals full 2025 lineup

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 11, 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. —The Richmond Folk Festival returns October 10-12 to Downtown Richmond's riverfront, marking 21 years as one of Virginia's largest and most cherished cultural events.

The free festival expects to draw 200,000 people over the three-day weekend to celebrate the roots, richness and variety of American culture through music, dance, traditional crafts, storytelling and food.

Featuring six stages, this year's festival will showcase music and dance from more than 30 performing groups from around the nation and the world. The festival has announced its full schedule of performances:

Full Performance Schedule

Friday, October 10

Altria Stage

CoStar Group Stage

CarMax Stage

  • 7:15 – 8:15                  Melissa Carper (classic country)
  • 8:30 – 9:30                  Son Qba (Cuban son) 

Dominion Energy Dance Pavillion

Saturday, October 11

Altria Stage

CoStar Group Stage

CarMax Stage

Dominion Energy Dance Pavillion

Family Stage

  • 12:15 – 1:00                Prabir (presented by JAMinc)

Center for Cultural Vibrancy Stage at Allianz Amphitheater

Street Performance at Tredegar Plaza

Virginia Folklife Riverlore Workshop Stage

  • 12:00 – 12:45              How Rivers Shaped The Land: Carving Out An Inclusive Narrative (Horace Scruggs)
  • 1:00 – 1:45                  Indigenous Virginia Shoreline Restoration (panel)
  • 2:00 – 2:45                  The Great Return: Atlantic Sturgeon & Migratory Fish (panel)
  • 3:00 – 3:45                  Indigenous Virginia Craft Revivals (panel)
  • 4:00 – 4:45                  “Ancient New” Exploring the Oldest River in North America (music, dance, spoken word)
  • 5:00 – 5:45                  Tales & Tunes of Virginia’s Rivers (music and storytelling)
  • 6:30                             Virginia Folklore Society Reunion/Meet up

‘Along the Canal Walk’ Folklife Demonstration Area

Sunday, October 12

Altria Stage

CoStar Group Stage

CarMax Stage

Dominion Energy Dance Pavillion

Family Stage

Center for Cultural Vibrancy Stage at Allianz Amphitheater

Street Performance at Tredegar Plaza

Virginia Folklife Riverlore Workshop Stage

  • 1:00 – 1:45                  Honoring the African Spirit in the James River (Omilade Janine Bell, Elegba Folklore Society)
  • 2:00 – 2:45                  “Waterways to Freedom” (storytelling by Sheila Arnold)
  • 2:30                             Assembling an Eel Pot with Brad Hatch (Folklife Demonstration Tent) 
  • 3:00 – 3:45                  We Are All Connected: James River Watershed (panel)
  • 4:00 – 4:45                  Riverlore Story Hour (Justin Black & Friends)
  • 5:00 – 5:45                  Tales & Tunes of Virginia’s Rivers (music and storytelling)

‘Along the Canal Walk’ Folklife Demonstration Area

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
