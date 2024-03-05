Richmond to take action after CBS 6 investigation into city's transparency

RICHMOND, Va. -- The city of Richmond is taking action – following a CBS 6 investigation that revealed City Hall’s routine violation of government transparency laws.

Last week – we reported that Richmond was failing to meet legal deadlines to provide informationto the public under the Freedom of Information Act or FOIA.

The city's former FOIA officer also filed a $250,000 dollar lawsuit against the city, claiming she was fired after blowing the whistleabout the city's failure to comply with the law.

Following our story, Richmond’s Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders announced some changes.

According to an internal memo we obtained, the city is hiring a new interim FOIA officer, updating standard operating procedures for handling requests, providing FOIA training, and considering hiring an outside firm to assist with the workload.

CBS 6 will continue to monitor and notify you of these changes as they're implemented.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!