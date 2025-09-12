Flying Squirrels' final Diamond games this weekend; record fireworks planned

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are preparing for their final three games at the historic Diamond stadium this weekend, marking the end of an era for baseball in Richmond.

Athletes with the November Project fitness group gathered on the field Friday morning for a group photo near second base, taking advantage of one last opportunity to experience the stadium before it closes.

"I've been here several times for games so it's bittersweet," said Chandra Cummins. "I know the days are numbered here, so it's nice to have one last more time on here."

Bill Snead, who has deep ties to the venue, reflected on decades of memories at the stadium.

"I've been coming to baseball games here since the 1960s when it was Parker Field, so it was a lot of fun to be out here for this," Snead said. "It was fun being on the field and looking up in the stands."

Record-breaking fireworks show planned

The Flying Squirrels' Friday game against the Hartford Yard Goats at 6:35 p.m. will feature the team's biggest fireworks display in franchise history.

"It's going to be bigger than any of the Fourth of July shows. Bigger than the All-Star Game Show in 2019 that we had that was the biggest at that time," said Trey Wilson, the team's director of communications and broadcasting.

"It's the last weekend. Let's go big."

WTVR and Richmond BizSense

Wilson said Richmond is on track to lead the league in attendance for the third consecutive year at their level.

"It's been so cool all year long to hear stories from people and to hear what this place has meant to them over the last 40 years," Wilson said.

Tickets selling fast for final games

Wilson encouraged fans to purchase tickets quickly for the remaining games before the team moves to CarMax Park next year.

"Friday night's game is very close to being sold out. Saturday night's game is even closer to being sold out. Sunday's game is already sold out, and has been for a while. People want to come out and get one more game here," Wilson said.

The final game against the Hartford Yard Goats is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

Email your favorite Diamond memories to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.