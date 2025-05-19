Richmond's fluoride system back online after pump malfunction

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's system that adds fluoride to drinking water is now back online, city officials announced Monday evening.

Starting Tuesday, water with the proper fluoride levels will be back in the distribution system.

The announcement comes after extra fluoride was added to the water at the water treatment plant due to a problem with a new pump installation in April.

The city maintains that the water was safe to drink after the incident, but they have since received a notice of alleged violation from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Monday's news release from the city said the Department of Public Utilities has been in regular contact with the VDH and worked in coordination with VDH, Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties.

"VDH and regional partners were onsite to observe the fluoride system as Water Treatment Plant staff established treatment and over the next several days will increase dosage to the recommended optimal target of 0.7 mg/L," the release reads. "The drinking water leaving the City of Richmond’s Water Treatment Plant has remained safe for consumption. DPU will continue to monitor the fluoride levels and perform sampling."

