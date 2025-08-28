Richmond now has a First Friday Art Trolley. Oh, the places you'll go!

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond now has a First Friday Art Trolley to help art lovers find the people and explore the places that make the city's Arts District standout.

"The trolley seeks to create a unique experience for First Friday attendees to explore an area that is bursting with art galleries, live entertainment, cultural landmarks, restaurants, and shops that fuel the city’s creative heartbeat," organizers said when announcing the addition. "Folks can stay on the trolley for as long as they want, participate if they feel inspired, and then hop off when they’re ready to explore more of the Arts Walk."

The trolley, which will make four stops between 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., will highlight a different Arts District organization each month.

The four trolley stops include the 6th and Broad Street Parking Lot, which offers free parking with a special code, Virginia Repertory Theatre, the Institute for Contemporary Art, and the Elegba Folklore Society.

