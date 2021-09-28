Firefighters honor fallen brother: 'A true Richmond treasure'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Robert "Bobby" Duffus was remembered on Tuesday during a celebration of life event attended by friends, family, and Richmond firefighters.

"Bobby was a true Richmond treasure," Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter said. "Bobby was a leader's leader. That means he led from the front. He didn't shy away from controversy or conflict and was true to his role as a chief officer in our department."

Richmond Fire Dept. RFD Battalion Chief Robert “Bobby” L. Duffus

The 31-year Richmond Fire veteran died last week at the age of 55 after he suffered a medical emergency ahead of planned surgery.

After he died, he donated his organs to others -- helping to save three lives. Duffus got a final salute in the hospital on way to the operating room.

Richmond Fire Department

"He had grace and he had everything, I mean, he was just a stud," friend Trent Davis said. "[He was the kind of person who] wanted to know about you, wanted to know what you were doing."

Duffus leaves behind a wife, a daughter, and a stepson.

Tuesday's service ended with a presentation of folded American flags to his family who were greeted outside by a "sea of blue" -- made up of his fellow firefighters.

WTVR

In lieu of flowers, the Duffus family asked for people to contribute to Donate Life America.