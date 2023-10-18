'Salt of the earth' Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Earl Dyer's 'legacy will live on for years to come'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of firefighters from across Central Virginia came together to remember Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Earl Dyer at a service at Main Street Station Wednesday.

The 65-year-old Dyer, who died unexpectedly earlier this month after serving the Richmond community for over 40 years, was remembered for his infectious sense of humor and the fact that he never shied away from helping others.

"Rest easy," reads a post on the Richmond Fire Department's Facebook page. "We miss you and know your legacy will live on for years to come."

Art Tate, Dyer's former colleague and friend, previously said his dedication, expertise and guidance were instrumental in shaping his career in the fire marshal’s office.

“Let us strive to be like Earl, extending a helping hand whenever we can, and reminding those around us that they are not alone in their struggles,” Tate wrote.

Richmond Fire Department Richmond Fire Department Battalion Chief Earl Dyer

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney remembered Dyer as having "the highest ethical code" and "an enormous amount of compassion."

"His friendship, leadership, and service will never be forgotten," Stoney wrote. "He was salt of the earth, truly one of the good guys. We will miss him very much.”

Dyer is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Anne, their five children, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

His obituary noted that Dyer was a generous donor. His family encouraged donations be made in his name to the American Heart Society or the Central Virginia Veterans Healthcare System.

The Richmond Fire Department thanked the agencies who supported the department during the services for Dyer this week: Richmond Police Department, Virginia State Police, Chesterfield County Fire and EMS, Henrico County Division of Fire, Hanover County Fire-EMS Department, Goochland County Fire-Rescue, Powhatan County Fire and Rescue as well as the Metro Richmond Flying Squad.

