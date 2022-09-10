9/11 Tribute: Richmond FBI runs 5,000 laps to 'remember what happened that day'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Dozens of workers at the FBI Richmond headquarters have spent the past week completing a mile with every three-and-a-half laps around the campus in Henrico County to honor of the 3,000 lives lost on 9/11.

"We're walking to remember what happened that day and we're running to never forget what we have done and what has happened," Eric Davis, an operational support technician, said.

The event is called The Richmond 3,000. That is the number of laps they hoped to finish in honor of the victims of 9/11 and those who have developed health problems after the attacks.

WTVR Richmond FBI honors 3,000 lives lost on 9/11.

"We also remember that when we do endure challenging times, we stick together as a team, as families and as a community to move forward and work together," Stanley Meador, the special agent in charge of the FBI Richmond Field Office, said.

Members of other federal and local law enforcement agencies walking alongside their FBI partners to drive home that message of togetherness.

Each among them carried their own memory from that day, like David Lewis, who lived in New York City but worked across the river.

"I had family who worked in new buildings," David Lewis, assistant special agent in charge of national security, said. "Fortunately, they were not at work that day. And so you know, thank the little things, but make a big difference."

Others like Meador carry physical reminders. He was diagnosed with cancer linked to his nine days spent responding at the Pentagon.

"So for me, it's really important to be out here to remember that day, because for some of us, we still remember what happened that day, the sacrifices people make," Meador said.

WTVR Richmond FBI honors 3,000 lives lost on 9/11.

For those like Davis, who was not even two at the time, the legacy of 9/11 is something passed on to him. He grew up in a military family -and said that partly inspired him in joining the FBI.

"What better mission than to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution? And just to do that every day." Davis said.

And as midday approached on Friday, Meador, the special agent in charge of the office, gathered the crowd to thank them for coming together

"Just a few minutes ago we hit our 3,000-lap goal," Meador said.

But even with that goal reached, after a moment of silence for the fallen, they kept walking. As of around 5 p.m. Friday, more than 5,000 laps had been completed, which is roughly 1400 miles.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.