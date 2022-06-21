Richmond father and son duo's Juneteenth art featured by Google

RICHMOND, Va. -- Juneteenth is on June 19 but the holiday was officially recognized on Monday. It marks the date when the last slaves were freed in Galveston, Texas in 1865.

There were events across the country over the weekend, but another commemoration with ties to Richmond happened online.

For Jerome and Jeromyah Jones, it seems the paintbrush didn't far from the easel.

"We're playing chess, but the chess pieces are paint tools. So we're strategizing about our next art move," Jerome said.

The father and son due have decades of experience between them on the canvas. Sometimes, their work comes together, whether in joint exhibits or joint pieces like the one they unveiled on Sunday.

Google commissioned the two to create their Google Doodle for Juneteenth.

"And it falls on Father's Day so they thought that was a perfect fit."

They say it took about three months from start to finish. The two drew influence from throughout their life, including Boat Lake at Byrd Park.

What's in the doodle is best described by a poem the younger Jones wrote after completion.

"Our visual content, it shows a park of tents, graced with the feet of free women and men. With water flowing with faith and order, no longer can slavery define those borders. We see a father holding up his son next to a joyful daughter, ready to fly with the news her people taught her. To the left, we see a family knit together in the fabric of love, with a sister clapping her hands to what the drum is speaking of. And beyond the sea, you know there's a family tree, with a hand painting in the steps of the root and offspring. And then, to the right of the center, there's something we can't forget to remember. There's a Sankofa bird who turns to the page of emancipation from the book of inspiration. And that's our 2022 Juneteenth illustration."

The elder Jones said they chose to make those in the picture silhouettes in order to take the personal and make it universal.

"It could represent any of our people that understand the struggles and the journey of coming to emancipation."

The younger Jones adds that those who don't understand will take time to learn about it, noting the strength and courage it took to go from the slave trade to gaining freedom.

"We can be inspired to go from the Middle Passage to writing a new passage to inspire future generations that understand our greatness."