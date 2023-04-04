Richmond Police investigating fatal Mosby Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is dead after a shooting on Richmond's Mosby Street on Monday night.

Just before 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Richmond Police responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Coalter Street. Upon their arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Mosby Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgons at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

