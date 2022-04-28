Richmond fashion week showcases designers from across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s 14th Fashion Week is underway and is bringing in local designers across the state.

The week is hosted so designers from across the Commonwealth can collaborate, create and network together.

On Wednesday night, a fashion show with networking was held at Black Iris. Erik Castano, a designer in Virginia Beach, shared his collection of suits. He said he’s really happy to be able to showcase his collection as part of the show.

A duo of VCU designers also got to show their senior collection.

“We’re really excited. We want to find more opportunities outside of school and get our names out there,” said co-designer India Cloe.

The directors of RVA’s fashion week designed the week to work that way. Creative Director Ryan Azia said the networking during the week's event is fantastic. He said designers can find great mentors to give advice.

“The creative community here is very big and they are very passionate,” he said.

Designers across the board expressed excitement to be back to having in-person shows. The fashion week has more shows in store.

On Thursday, they are having the Art Districts Dinner and Fashion Show at the Quirk Hotel, and a Wear RVA fashion show at the Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia. On Friday and Saturday, they are holding networking and workshop events.

The RVA Fashion Week concludes with the Finale Runway Show at the Altria Theater.

“To have live fashion to see the crowd to see their reaction to your style. It’s amazing,” said Dapper Luq.

You can read more about the events here.