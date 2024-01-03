Winter is here and there are concerns over Richmond's family shelter: 'They should be ashamed'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rhonda Sneed and people like her who advocate for Richmond's unhoused population continue to have serious concerns about how the City of Richmond plans to shelter families this winter.

Right now, the city's one inclement weather shelter is only open to adult men and women.

Sneed and other advocates can’t understand how immediate housing relief was not prioritized this winter for families and children like it was in years past.

As it stands, if families aren’t already placed ahead of time at the city's 2ns Street shelter, they are left on the streets with no where to go.

The situation is heightened ahead of a winter storm forecasted to move into Virginia this weekend.

“We still have children, elderly people and disabled people out here in the cold," Sneed said. “How can a city of this size not have an inclement weather shelter for families? Where is there compassion?”

When CBS 6 pressed city leaders about this issue in the past, they deferred to their work of opening a shelter for family and children on 7 N. Second Street last month.

However that shelter, operated by the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care , cannot be accessed on a walk-up basis for immediate assistance.

People have also reported to CBS 6 they have found there to be delays in the process for placement.

“A baby can’t tell you when they are cold, so a mother could be out here rocking her baby thinking they are rocking to sleep but they are actually dead in her arms," Sneed said. "Is that what it is going to take?”

Sneed hopes city leaders come out to see the situation for themselves and makes adjustments soon..

“They should be ashamed of themselves," she said. "They need to open up a shelter now, as soon as possible.”

The City of Richmond has not returned call about whether any changes will be made ahead of this weekend.

Families in need of assistance are asked to call the homeless connection line at 804-972-0813.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Local News Advocates 'in tears' trying to support homeless families with no shelter Tyler Layne

Local News As Richmond opens a new shelter, volunteers continue to help the homeless Maggi Marshall