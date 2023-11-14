Richmond expands shelters to help more people and families in need: 'We have tons of kids out here'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond will soon offer more shelter options to people who need a warm, safe place to stay. Richmond City Council approved plans to expand the city's shelter services.

That means the Salvation Army location off Chamberlayne Avenue will expand from 100 beds to 150. Another location, at 7 North 2nd Street, will become a year-round shelter with 50 beds serving families in need.

WTVR The shelter on 7 North 2nd Street in Richmond, Va.

Homeless advocate Rhonda Sneed, with the nonprofit Blessing Warriors, called the expansion of services for the unhoused "a long time coming."

"We’ve been fighting really hard for this," Sneed said. "Last year it was a circus. This year, this is a very great beginning. Families, 50 beds for families. Whereas right now, there are none for these families out here. We have tons of kids out here. They need a secure place to sleep at night."

WTVR Rhonda Sneed (left) and Richmond City Councilperson Stephanie Lynch

The need for a year-round shelter came to the forefront in May after a woman experiencing homelessness died across the street from a close inclement weather shelter.

"This is a life or death policy change that the city of Richmond was deliberating last night," Richmond City Councilperson Stephanie Lynch said. “As advocates, it’s even hard to take this moment to celebrate knowing that there are hundreds on the street right now, that there are thousands of families who have been evicted. That there are hundreds of folks, families, and kids, who are sleeping in cars, parking lots, that will go hungry tonight, our work is far from over."

The city says services like trips to the doctor and help finding housing will strengthen with the move.

The shelters will likely open at the new capacity in December. The city is planning on creating a housing resource center to assist those in need by January 2024.

