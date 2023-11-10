Watch Now
Northside businesses wary of city’s plan to add shelter capacity on Chamberlayne Ave in Richmond

Posted at 6:49 AM, Nov 10, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A proposal by the city to add more emergency shelter beds at the Salvation Army’s headquarters on Chamberlayne Avenue is being met with pushback from business owners in Richmond’s Northside and a threat of legal action.

Opponents of the proposal, which is part of a larger plan to enhance services for the homeless in the city and increase year-round shelter capacity, include members of the Chamberlayne Industrial Center Association and other residents and business owners.

They say that they’re not against providing shelter for those in need, but that they were not properly notified of the plan by the city and only learned of it from a report in Richmond BizSense last month.

In a public hearing Thursday before City Council’s Education and Human Services Standing Committee, Dave Kohler, president of the Chamberlayne association, said it would take legal action if council approves the proposal this Monday, one week after the plan was formally introduced by council.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

