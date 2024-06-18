Richmond's top election officials violated ethics policies, hired family members, investigation finds

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation by Richmond's Human Resources Department found the city's top elections officials, including General Registrar Keith Balmer, violated city policies after three former workers at the elections office reported allegations that they misused city funds and employed family members and close friends.

Balmer was appointed in 2021 to oversee all aspects of voting and elections in Richmond. His appointment followed the 2021 removal of Kirk Showalter amid criticisms of her leadership.

At the time, Balmer pledged transparency about the operations of his office.

“I want everyone to see how we operate in this office. I think that can allay fears they may have, concerns of that nature, just by having an open door policy the way I promote transparency," Balmer told CBS 6 at his swearing-in ceremony.

Now, Balmer faces criticisms of his own, which were first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch earlier this year.

Investigators with Richmond Human Resources found Balmer and his Deputy Registrar Jerry Richardson breached city policies regarding employing relatives and code of ethics.

According to reports obtained by CBS 6, "substantial evidence" supports allegations of nepotism within the office.

An organizational chart revealed the elections office employed:



Balmer's brother and his brother's roommate



Richardson's grandson, grandson's girlfriend, grandson's girlfriend's cousin, granddaughter, and long-time friend



A manager's daughter, sister-in-law, and goddaughter



Another manager's mother

WTVR

Both Balmer and Richardson confirmed the accuracy of the "nepotism tree," according to the reports, and had prior knowledge of city policies preventing the hiring of family members but did it anyway.

Balmer's documented explanation for continuing the hiring practices was, "Members of the staff refer people they know; they bring them on and if they are liked, they will keep them."

Richardson said she understood practices of nepotism to be "commonplace" and stated there is "no formal interview process for the office."

"It is common practice for just a conversation as an interview," Richardson said, per the reports.

The reports showed Balmer even contracted his wife to conduct disability training for $2,300.

Explaining why, Balmer "felt his wife was the best person for the job," according to the documents.

Investigators also faulted Richardson for a "conflict of interest" and diminishing confidence in the "integrity of government" for selling items at work for personal reasons.

The reports stated Richardson admitted to selling Kate Spade purses, wallets, and money clips to her staff for $20-$100+ to fundraise for her own animal rescue non-profit while on city time.

Human Resources concluded that individuals tied to Balmer's and Richardson's families "were hired or promoted without transparent and fair recruitment processes" and that management "violated the trust and integrity expected from organizational leaders."

They recommended a department restructuring to reverse nepotism, including removing and transferring employees, and mandatory training on city policies.

CBS 6 requested an interview with Balmer, but he declined.

WTVR Richmond General Registrar Keith Balmer

"I don’t have a comment other than that I look forward to making necessary changes with my department," Balmer said in an email.

The reports also referenced alleged misuse of city funds on murals painted at the office, selling of city property, and the purchase of an unmarked vehicle.

Human Resources did not make any findings on those claims, but CBS 6 confirmed the Richmond Inspector General is investigating questionable spending, and the city cut off all government purchasing cards within the elections office.

The inspector general's investigation remains ongoing.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch previously reported that Balmer spent nearly $70,000 on his city-issued purchasing card last year and Richardson spent nearly $80,000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

Watch Tyler Layne's reporting on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. Have something for Tyler to investigate? Email him.