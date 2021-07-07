Richmond emergency crews prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa: 'We'll be there'

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Virginia, government agencies and first responders are preparing for whatever it may bring to our region.

One of these agencies preparing for what is to come is the Richmond Fire Department's water rescue team.

For Richmond Fire Lieutenant Kevin Knight, there are two things that come to mind with weather like Tropical Storm Elsa. One of these is the James River.

"When there's storms, especially out west, the river level rises," Knight said.

Another concern that's top of mind is the possibility of flooded roads.

"That's usually our busiest time, a lot of calls all at once, or going from place to place," Knight said.

As part of the city's water rescue team, it's on his crew to respond to any emergencies that may arise. He said that while they are always prepared when bad weather arises, they make sure to run through different types of scenarios that they could face.

"When streets are flooded, sometimes the route has to change. So we kind of go over different routes that we need to take to flood-prone areas," Knight said. "Routes that are available at seven feet aren't available at 15 feet or even 18 feet."

Magnolia and Rady are roads that are especially under threat when severe weather arises. Others places that are prone to problems include Mosby and Littlepage and Bainbridge and 20th.

However, Knight said that it seems like more places are becoming flood-prone.

"We've been to places this past year where you didn't we didn't go before," Knight said.

Knight said that most people they rescue from flooded roads often say they had no idea that water was so deep or dangerous and say they were just trying to get somewhere quickly.

"The risk does not outweigh the reward to travel through floodwater. So if you see any water on streets, even if you think it's shallow, turn around and don't go in," Knight said.

Knight says that because of the heightened threat, people should be aware of what to do if they find themselves in a dangerous situation.

"Do not drive through, walk through, run through, swim through, bike through, anything through, areas that are flooded," Knight said.

Along with potentially ruining your car, Knight says objects like manhole covers can disappear and become hazards you can't see.

"Even if it looks like it's really shallow. If it looks like it's really calm. Often there can be death traps underneath," Knight said.

If you do find yourself trapped, Knight says to find the highest ground you can and call for help.

"We'll be there. We get there fast," Knight said.