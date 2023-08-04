Richmond Electoral Board reverses early-voting decision

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Electoral Board voted Friday to reverse an earlier decision to close two early voting locations in Richmond.

Last month the board voted 2-1 to remove Hickory Hill on Richmond's Southside and City Hall as early voting sites for the upcoming election.

That vote left only one early-voting site in Richmond, the election office's Laburnum site.

Richmond Democrats called the move a politically-motivated effort to suppress minority voices.

The Republican-controlled board countered it was simply a cost-cutting move.

Within hours of the Democrats' protest, the board announced it would revisit the issue at an August 4 meeting.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney celebrated the board's subsequent reversal but said the board did not go far enough.

“After our public pressure, the Richmond Electoral Board voted to reverse course on their decision to remove early voting locations in predominantly Black and Brown areas," Stoney said in a statement. "While I celebrate their decision to reverse course, I cannot hide the fact that I am disappointed to see them vote to close Sunday early voting locations – a time where many Black and Brown Richmonders cast their ballots."

