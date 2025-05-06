Arrest made after fatal late-night shooting at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Richmond man last month.

Officers were called to the Woodland Crossing apartments on Walmsley Boulevard in South Richmond around 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 10, for the report of a person shot. They found Donavan Depriest, 23, on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.



The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Michael Davis, 37, of North Chesterfield, has been charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon, police shared Tuesday.

"Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000," police shared in a written statement. "The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous."

