Richmond unanimously approves chosen developers for 'Diamond District'

RICHMOND, Va. — Plans are moving forward to transform a portion of Richmond. Monday night, city council members voted on business terms for the development of the "Diamond District."

Council members voted unanimously in support of the minimum terms and conditions in connection with the redevelopment of 67 acres in Scott's Addition.

This vote allows the city to start working on written agreements with the chosen developers RVA Diamond Partners LLC. Those written agreements are expected to be presented to the council for another vote later this fall.

The $2.4 dollar project includes a new baseball stadium for the flying squirrels, two hotels, mixed-income housing and business and retail space.

The city said the work will be funded partially with bond. The bonds are expected to be repaid with revenues created from the project.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released the following statement after the vote: