Now that the city has picked a developer, what's next for Richmond's Diamond District?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond announced the developer they selected to transform "The Diamond District" on Monday.

Dozens gathered on Tuesday for the introduction of the chosen development team for the $2.4 billion project to redevelop the 67 acres of land in Scott's Addition.

"I do feel encouraged and I believe it's because of the hard work of the economic development team," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said.

Included in the plan is mixed-use development, mixed-income retail, hotels, park space and a new baseball stadium to serve as the home for the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The RVA Diamond Partners LLC is the group behind the project.

"Our goal at the end of the day was to really compliment the city's direction with the Richmond 300 plan," Jason Guillot, Thalhimer Realty Partners' principal, said.

Slated for four phases, the group said among their first priorities in phase one is work on the stadium, with the aim for it to be ready by the 2025 season to meet a Major League Baseball deadline.

"Going to be condemned by MLB for use after 2025. So this needed to happen. I'm so relieved and grateful it has," Lou DiBella, a majority owner of the Flying Squirrels, said.

The project will be partially funded by the issuance of bonds, which the city said will be repaid by revenues created within the 67-acre project.

The announcement of the selection of a developer brought to an end a nearly eight-month search that started with 15 submissions.

The president of the Greater Scott's Addition Association said they supported the winning entry because it met their criteria.

"High-level green space, a variety of housing types and the willingness to show support for local business operators in the final product," Rob Long, the president of the Greater Scott's Addition Association, said.

In total, seven council members have already voiced support for the project which is how many are needed as it involves city land.

8th District Council Member Reva Trammell is not among them and wants the process restarted.

"I had one meeting with them, did not go too well. I was not impressed with them. I was not impressed with their attitude. It looked like the fix was in," Trammell said.

However, the council members in the majority, including two who were on the selection committee, said the proposal will meet the needs of the city.

"This team had the best, most well-rounded proposal and one that could get out of phase one and be successful. Because, if we don't get phase one and get the stadium built, then the rest of the designs don't matter," 2nd District representative Katherine Jordan said.

Up next for the Diamond District will be some public meetings and the council will vote at the end of the month to allow a written agreement between the city and developer which they will vote on later this fall.