Why the price of Richmond's Diamond District is now $10M more than expected

RICHMOND, Va. -- While work on CarMax Park and the first phase of the larger Diamond District development is said to be on schedule and budget, projected infrastructure costs have jumped by $10 million, creating a funding gap the City of Richmond needs to fill.

Days after the Flying Squirrels hosted the final pro baseball game to be played at The Diamond, which CarMax Park is set to replace, city officials provided an update on the overall development taking shape at the southern end of the 67-acre Diamond District site. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.