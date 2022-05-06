Richmond developer opens Goochland glamping venture
Rigsby Pond’s namesake pond is accessible via a dock on the property.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Carter Snipes was looking for a place to unwind when he bought a 22-acre rural parcel in Goochland in the thick of the pandemic in 2020. He didn’t realize at the time that it would eventually become a business opportunity. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
