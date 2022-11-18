How this Richmond detective shared her Native American heritage with colleagues

RICHMOND, Va. -- November marks Native American Heritage Month and one member of the Richmond Police Department has a very special tie to the month that she shared with her fellow employees.

Renee Richardson, a crime analyst supervisor with the Richmond Police, has a rich history in her connection to the Muskogee Creek Tribe which has ties to Oklahoma.

She presented the idea to host an event in November to help educate her colleagues on her culture's traditions. On Friday morning, she hosted an educational ceremony for her colleagues at the Richmond Police Department training facility.

"It's a way of giving back. We are so diverse. How do we learn about one another if we don't share who we are?"

Friday's event was interactive with Richardson's friends and fellow members of tribes to teach her RPD colleagues about their traditions through song, dance and prayer.

"It really means the world to be to be able to share who we are, who I am," Richardson said.

Richardson is hopeful that Friday's event is just the first of many events in the future. She hopes that more colleagues will come forward to teach each other about their cultures and nationalities.

"This is just the start of something wonderful and it's going to grow from here," Richardson said.