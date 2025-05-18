Richmond Democrats host primary debate for sheriff, commonwealth's attorney races

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Democratic candidates for sheriff and commonwealth's attorney shared their policies with voters at a debate at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on Saturday.

The commonwealth's attorney debate featured incumbent Colette McEachin facing challenger Tom Barbour.

In the sheriff's race, incumbent Antionette Irving squared off against William Burnett.

The event gave Richmond residents a chance to hear directly from candidates running for two of the city's most important public safety positions.

Candidates discussed various topics, including their public safety priorities and visions for the offices.

Early voting is underway for the primary election, which is Tuesday, June 17. Virginia's general election is Tuesday, Nov. 4.



