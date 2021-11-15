Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Richmond Police investigate death of man in Washington Park

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Police ID man killed in Richmond motel room 
Posted at 7:24 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 07:24:48-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed late Sunday night in the Washington Park neighborhood after reports of a shooting, police said.

Just before 11 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 800 block of Cheatwood Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, said police.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation can call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers