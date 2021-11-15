Richmond Police investigate death of man in Washington Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed late Sunday night in the Washington Park neighborhood after reports of a shooting, police said.

Just before 11 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 800 block of Cheatwood Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, said police.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation can call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.


